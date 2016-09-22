Lucknow man duped by British national

Lucknow,Sept22: A man was allegedly duped by a Lucknow resident impersonating as a British national.

The victim is the neighbour of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who has lodged a complaint with SSP Manzil Saini. Vishal Khand resident Suresh Gupta had been chatting with a British woman called Lender Jery for 18 days.

She told Gupta she was going to visit India and even sent him a copy of her ticket. Gupta said on September 19, he got a call from a woman Pooja, who requested him to deposit Rs 50,000 in an account as Jery needed it for customs clearance.

However, Gupta alleged, when he got a receipt for the transfer, he found the account was in Lucknow in the name of Vivek Gupta.