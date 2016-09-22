Lucknow man duped by British national

September 22, 2016 | By :

Lucknow,Sept22: A man was allegedly duped by a Lucknow resident impersonating as a British national.

The victim is the neighbour of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who has lodged a complaint with SSP Manzil Saini. Vishal Khand resident Suresh Gupta had been chatting with a British woman called Lender Jery for 18 days.

She told Gupta she was going to visit India and even sent him a copy of her ticket. Gupta said on September 19, he got a call from a woman Pooja, who requested him to deposit Rs 50,000 in an account as Jery needed it for customs clearance.

However, Gupta alleged, when he got a receipt for the transfer, he found the account was in Lucknow in the name of Vivek Gupta.
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Expressway connecting Agra and Lucknow likely to be closed on October 23, 24
Nobel Prize for Literature 2017, goes to British Japanese writer Kazuo Ishiguro
Another train accident in Uttar Pradesh: 7 coaches of Shaktipunj Express derails in Sonbhadra
Gorakhpur tragedy: UP Police arrests Dr Kafeel Khan, pediatrician of Encephalitis Ward accused of medical negligence
Top