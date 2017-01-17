Lucknow maths teacher arrested for sending lewd messages to student

LUCKNOW, Jan 17: A maths teacher was arrested on Monday on charges of sending lewd messages to a student.

Ankit Kumar Singh, a native of Bihar who lived in Shivanivihar, taught maths to school children and competitive exam aspirants. The complainant said the accused taught her mathematics for banking exams and on Sunday, she got a lewd message from an unknown number. When she did not respond, she was sent vulgar photos. On calling back on the number, she got no response. Then she filed a complaint.

Gudamba police inspector RK Singh said, “After we got the complaint, we alerted our surveillance cell and tracked the number which led us to Ankit. He has been booked under charges of 67 IT Act of 2000 which prohibits publishing and sending of obscene material.”

Police also recovered an Android handset and a SIM card.