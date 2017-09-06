Lucknow Metro breaks down,100-odd passengers, stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches

On Wednesday morning, 100-odd passengers of the first commercial Lucknow Metro ride were probably all set to take selfies and post them happily on various social media sites. In all that excitement, what they most definitely didn’t expect was that they would have the opportunity to exit the metro amid much drama and through a gate that few – thankfully – get to pass through. Right at the front — from the driver’s cabin!

The Metro came to a sudden halt during its first commercial run due to a technical snag that resulted in the passengers being stuck inside the train without light or air-conditioning for over an hour. They were later made to exit through the emergency door. The incident happened a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly flagged off the commercial run of the Lucknow Metro, and the current CM engaged in a Twitter spat of sorts, trying to take credit for the “successful” completion of the first phase of the Metro rail project.

Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches, on its first public run. pic.twitter.com/QSsTL6cp0V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2017

Following the update on the technical snag, news agency ANI tweeted out a couple of photos of the passengers being evacuated, along with the tweet: “Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches, on its first public run.”