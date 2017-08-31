 Lucknow school teacher Retika V John slaps Class 3 student 40 times for not standing up on attendance call

Lucknow/India/August 31:Another shocking footage reveals a private school teacher allegedly slapping a class three student mercilessly and dragging him for not responding to roll call. She was later arrested by the police.

The video footage of the teacher slapping and dragging the child has gone viral on the social media.

According to reports the child stated that he was engrossed in drawing. So he could not respond to the roll call by the teacher.

The incident came into light when the student reached home from the school yesterday. His parents noticed that his face was swollen and the child was behaving in an unusually dull manner, police stated.

Meanwhile on the next day his parents got in touch with friends. They were told that he had been slapped around 40 times by the class teacher.

The parents then met the school principal, who checked the CCTV footage which purportedly showed the teacher, Retika V John, mercilessly slapping the child and dragging him.

The principal then called the teacher, who tendered her apologies. The parents were assured that her service was being terminated.

Following a complaint by the child’s father, a FIR was registered today against the teacher for voluntarily causing hurt, station officer of PGI police station Brijesh Rai told PTI.