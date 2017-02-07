Lucknow’s all-women mosque powered by solar energy

Lucknow, Feb. 7 : Shaista Amber, president, Muslim Women Board Law Board, who has been an almost-lone crusader in the fight for the fundamental rights of Muslim women, now has another laurel to her name.

In a unique move towards improving Lucknow’s air quality, the city’s first all-women mosque will now be powered by solar energy. The mosque on the PGI Road will operate on 100 percent clean and renewable energy, all credits to Amber.

The foundation stone for the Amber mosque was laid by famous Islamic scholar and prominent personality late Hazrat Ali Miyan Nadvi.

Amber founded the All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board as a counter to the Muslim Law Board in order to provide a better life to the Muslim women.

The mosque that was established way back in February 1997 was initially built for women. It later was thrown open to men as well.

The mosque helps the women of the Muslim community to deal with things such as ‘talaaq’ and helps educating the girl child, providing medicine and so on. It’s said that Amber opened this mosque in defiance against the patriarchy that exists within the Muslim community.

The decision to power it by solar energy came after studies showed the harmful effects of coal on the establishment.

Amber says the motivation to build the mosque came after she was denied entry in a mosque in 1997.

“Once, me and my eight-year-old son went to visit a Mosque in the city. He was allowed inside, but I wasn’t. The bias against the women shook me, which motivated me to build this mosque. Everybody, irrespective of the gender or economical status, can offer their prayers in this mosque,” she said.

“Then, I realised the state of pollution in the environment. And hence, took up this challenge of powering it through solar power. Through this, I want to give a message to all to start using renewable sources of energy,” she added.

Amber further motivated the people to protect and utilise God’s gifts.

Amber had founded the Board almost two decades back to address the issues of Muslim women, like triple talaq, girl education and much more as well as to counter the patriarchal norms of other Muslim law boards of the country. (ANI)