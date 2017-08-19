Ludhiana city centre scam: Amarinder Singh, other accused given clean chit

Ludhiana/Punjab, August 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and all other 30 accused have been given a clean chit by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday, in the multi-crore Ludhiana City Centre scandal.

A cancellation report was filed by the Vigilance Bureau in the court of Sessions Judge Gurbir Singh here. The state vigilance bureau had registered the FIR in March 2007.

Amarinder and others had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal breach of trust (409), cheating (420), forgery (465), forgery of valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), and using as genuine a forged document (471), criminal conspiracy (120-B) besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)