Ludhiana factory catches fire, 35 fire tenders rushed to spot

Ludhiana/Punjab, April 29: A factory in Ludhiana, Punjab, caught fire on Saturday. According to preliminary reports, 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Station House Officer Pradeep Berry told ANI, “We are continuously trying to douse the fire. No factory worker is trapped inside.” The factory is located in Ludhiana‘s Gopal Nagar area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)