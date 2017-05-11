Ludhiana woman sets herself ablaze outside office of an Akali councillor at Krishna Colony ,dies

Ludhiana,May11: A woman, who had set herself on fire outside the office of an Akali councillor at Krishna Colony in Ludhiana last week, succumbed to her injuries at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, where she was undergoing treatment, police said on Thursday.

The SHO of Basti Jodhewal police station, Harpal Singh, said the 34-year-old woman had sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and she died on Wednesday.

The woman had poured kerosene and set herself on fire outside the office of SAD councillor Sarabjit Singh Ladi on May 1.

In her statement given before a judicial magistrate at the hospital, the woman had alleged that Amarjit Singh, the brother of the SAD councillor, had helped her in getting divorce from her husband some time back, the SHO said.

“She had got Rs 2 lakh as alimony, but Amarjit allegedly took it away from her. After that, he started avoiding her and ignoring her phone calls,” the police officer said.

“On the basis of the woman’s statement, Amarjit has been booked on the charge of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections of the IPC,” the SHO said, adding, “The accused is absconding.”