Luxury brand Omega launches 1957 Trilogy limited-edition watches

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI-BusinessWire India): Over the course of one famous year, Omega released three professional timepieces that would all go on to become absolute classics: The Seamaster 300, the Railmaster and the Speedmaster. That year was 1957.

In 2017, Omega is paying tribute to these three mechanical masterpieces by releasing special 60th Anniversary editions of each model, which can be acquired separately or as a beautifully presented trio.

A unique digital scanning technology, used by Omega for the first time, supplied the Swiss watchmaker with accurate representations of the original watches.

These invaluable cross-sections and dimensions, along with drawings of the original models, served as design templates for the new watches, which, though slightly revised for the 21st century, remain true to the spirit of 1957.

All three watches are cased in brushed and polished stainless steel and feature black 'tropical' dials. The stainless steel bracelets have been updated for strength and feature a retro-style Omega logo on the clasp. In a playful nod to the past, all logos on the watches are in a different style. A reference to how suppliers back in the 50s all interpreted the OMEGA logo in their own way.

Each watch is limited to 3,557 pieces and delivered inside a presentation box inspired by the original 1957 packaging, right down to the Seahorse on the lid, a retro logo and red corduroy lining. The presentation box contains two spare straps; leather and NATO, as well as a tool to change them.

The Seamaster 300-60th Anniversary Limited Edition Master Chronometer 39 mm

The very first Seamaster 300 was highly sought after, not only for its superb water-resistance, but also for its black dial, broad arrow hour hand, bi-directional diving bezel, and recessed triangular hour markers. Built for divers and underwater adventurers, it quickly became an icon of innovation and style. The 2017 model, based on the CK2913, features a black aluminium bezel and retains the original's Naïad sign on the crown, which back in 1957 was a mark of the watch's exceptional water resistance.

The Seahorse on the caseback is drawn just as it was in 1957. It is powered by the Omega Master Chronometer calibre 8806 and comes with a four-year warranty.

The Railmaster 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Master Chronometer 38 mm

Design wise, the Railmaster never had ideas above its station. It was a simple, practical, yet subtly elegant watch made to be worn to work. The double-case anti-magnetic watch was specially designed for scientists, technicians or anyone who worked close to electrical fields.

The original's unpretentious style has been carried over into the 2017 model, though the vintage indexes are slightly deepened to allow a stronger light from the Super-LumiNova filling. The watch is powered by the OMEGA Master Chronometer calibre 8806, which can resist magnetic fields of up to 15,000 gauss and comes with a four-year warranty.

The Speedmaster 60 th Anniversary Limited Edition 38.6 mm

The original Speedmaster, called the "Broad Arrow" due to its distinctive hands, was not only the first Speedmaster, it was also the first chronograph wristwatch in the world with its tachymeter scale on the bezel as opposed to printed on the dial – a feature designed for the benefit of racing car drivers. On the new model, the font was redrawn to match the scale of the original 1957 tachymeter. The beating heart of the watch is Omega's1861 calibre.

The truly collectable TRILOGY presentation box

For those enthusiasts who could never settle for acquiring only one of the 1957 reeditions, Omega has created a very special Trilogy presentation box containing all three.

The outer-box, made of Swiss oak wood, has an engraving of the 1957 Seahorse on the lid and a front-plate engraved with "Trilogy 60th Anniversary, 001/557".

Opening the lid reveals a smaller box, inspired by the 1957 version, which contains all three watches, identical in style and technology to the individual pieces, but uniquely marked. Each dial is printed with TRILOGY and the Limited Edition number; and each caseback is engraved with "LIMITED TO 557 TIMEPIECES."

The larger box also includes a leather watch roll, with three spare leather and NATO straps as well as a wooden spring bar changing tool (plus tube with additional spring bars).

As Omega understands that what's rare is precious to the truly passionate collector, the special TRILOGY presentation box is limited to just 557 pieces. (ANI-BusinessWire India)