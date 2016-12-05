Luxury hotel fire in Karachi kills 11 people

December 5, 2016 | By :

Lahore,Dec5:A fire at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed at least 11 people on Monday and injured dozens, media reported.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor kitchen of the Regent Plaza hotel and trapped guests in upper floors, the English-language Dawn newspaper reported. The hotel has more than 400 rooms.

Video footage showed some hotel guests using a chain of bed sheets to climb down from windows of top floors as smoke filled the hotel.

  Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar told reporters the cause of the fire was not clear.

Many Pakistani buildings have lax health and safety standards, while the city’s firefighters are often equipped with poor and inadequate equipment.

A Reuters cameraman said the fire had been contained by 9:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).

Dawn reported at least 65 people were injured, citing a senior doctor at the city’s biggest hospital.

It is not clear if any of the victims were foreign tourists.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported
Top