Lyari gang-war kingpin Uzair Jan Baloch in army custody for alleged links to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Karachi/Pakistan, April 22: A court in Karachi, Pakistan, has been informed that Lyari gang-war kingpin Uzair Jan Baloch is in military custody and not in prison.

In a report handed over to the court, prison officials said Baloch had been taken into military custody recently, as there was a view in security circles that he was allegedly linked to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by Pakistan military court on suspicion of spying.

The prison report also states according to the Express Tribune, that Baloch is awaiting trial in 19 different cases, and had been arrested under the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced on April 12 that the army had taken custody of Uzair Jan Baloch on charges of espionage (leakage of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies). (ANI)