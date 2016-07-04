M H Ambareesh unceremoniously dropped from the Cabinet, decides to resign the post of MLA

Bengaluru, June 4: Congressman and former minister M H Ambareesh who was miffed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after he was unceremoniously dropped from the Cabinet and has tendered his resignation from the post of an MLA, said on Sunday that he had convened a meeting with his supporters in Mandya and would decide his future course of action after the meeting.

After meeting numerous leaders in Mandya and AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad, Ambareesh said speaking to media said,” Many leaders from Mandya had been meeting me and pressurising me not to resign as a MLA. They are also angry with me for unilaterally announcing my decision to resign as a MLA”.

Ambareesh further said that the meeting with his supporters at Mandya will be crucial as he felt that he was let down by the Chief Minister who dropped him from the Cabinet instead of asking him to resign from his post.

“I strongly feel that I have been wronged unnecessarily. Even as I feel I have been wronged, I will abide by the decision of party senior leaders, who have shared their feelings with me,” he added.

Sources in the party said that said Hariprasad asked the ‘rebel’ star not go ahead with his decision to resign as MLA. The Congress leader met Ambareesh a day before the commencement of state legislature session. But it is said that Ambareesh has not assured anything, but would be taking a decision only after the meeting in Mandya.

Source: newskarnataka.com