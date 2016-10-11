M Krishnaswamy went to the room and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

Chennai, October 11: Former Congress MP, M Krishnaswamy visited Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, on Tuesday, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment for the last two weeks.

While talking to the media outside the hospital, Mr. Krishnaswamy claimed he “went to the room and met” the chief minister. He further said the doctors treating her told him that her recovery is good.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Thambi Durai too was with him during the visit, reports thehindu.com.

Though she was able to respond, doctors had asked her to keep restraint from talking, the Congress leader said.

Mr. Krishnaswamy recalled that when he was admitted in the same room in 2007 as a victim of assault, Ms. Jayalalithaa had visited him.

He asked people “not to believe false propaganda,” and added that the chief minister was “very good and recovering fast.”