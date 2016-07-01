M.L. Khattar says in Haryana land scam: Extended inquiry time for fair probe

Chandigarh (Punjab), July 1 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that he extended the tenure of the S.N. Dhingra Commission of enquiry so that it could look in to all the aspects thoroughly.

“Justice Dhingra would know the reason, he asked me for some more time, and following my duties, I gave him time. I gave him time so that he could properly look into all aspects, because it would create problem if any new issue comes up in the end,” said Khattar.

Khattar rejected Robert Vadra’s allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) is targeting him for political gain.

“On the basis of some legitimate facts we constituted this commission a year ago. And the point to be noted here is this commission was constituted long back, why are they making statements at a time when the result is about to be declared. Such actions show that there is something fishy,” said Khattar.

After Justice Dhingra sought six more weeks to probe land licences to companies, including that of Robert Vadra’s in Gurgaon, the Congress party had accused him of compromising his position and taking undue advantage of his proximity to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana government has already extended the term of the Dhingra Commission of Inquiry twice.

The controversy around Vadra is based on a 3.5-acre plot in Gurugram, which he bought in 2008 for Rs. 7.5 crores and sold just months later for 58 crores to DLF, India’s largest real estate developer.

(ANI)