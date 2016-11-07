‘Maasti Gudi’ helicopter stunt goes wrong, two actors drowned, Duniya Vijay escapes

Bengaluru, November 7: To film actors were drowned when the shooting of the film ‘Maastigudi’ went wrong. The accident occurred while a stunt scene was being shot. They could be seen jumping from the helicopter.

Anil and Uday were reported to be dead in the incident. Both of them were performing a stunt for the film ‘Masti Gudi’ starring Duniya Vijay.

The actor Duniya Vijay had a narrow escape from drowning.



According to CNN-News18, a FIR would be filed against the director of the film.

The bodies of Uday and Anil are not yet recovered.

The search operation is on to recover the missing people.

The incident has happened when Anil and Uday jumped into the lake from a helicopter. Reportedly, there were no proper safety measures taken for the film shoot.