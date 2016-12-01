Macau Open: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bows out

Macau, China, Dec 01: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the men’s singles event of the ongoing Macau Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament losing his second round match to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Hsien.

Kashyap gave away the first game easily but in the second game he displayed some quality strokes — he, however, failed to overpower his opponent and losing the pre-quarter match 21-13, 22-20 that lasted for 45 minutes.

In men’s doubles category, the Indian pair Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy also crashed out of the tournament after being defeated by Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya of Singapore 22-20, 21-19.

Earlier in the day, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal survived an early scare from Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah Ayustine to book her place in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles category

After going down in the first game, the London Olympics bronze medallist rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-12 win over her Indonesian opponent in the women’s singles clash that lasted about an hour.

With the win, Saina has now set up a clash against Zhang Yiman of China for a place in last four.

