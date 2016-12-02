Macau Open: Saina Nehwal stunned by China’s Zhang Yiman in quarters

Macau [China], Dec.2: In a major blow to India, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing Macau Open Grand Prix Gold Badminton tournament after going down against China’s Zhang Yiman in straight games in the women’s singles event here on Friday.

The top-seeded failed to continue her good form in the tournament so far and suffered a 12-21, 17-21 shocking defeat at the hands of World No. 226 Yiman in a thrilling quarter-final contest that lasted more than half-an-hour.

It was for the second time that Saina failed to make it to the semi-finals since making a comeback to the international arena after undergoing surgery of her right knee following Rio Olympics 2016

Saina earlier bowed out of the last-eight of the Hong Kong Open Super Series tournament after going down 8-21, 21-18, 19-21 at the hands of Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

B.Sai Praneeth is now the lone Indian survivor left in the tournament. He will aim to book his place in the semi-finals when he takes on China’s Zhao Jun Peng later today.

(ANI)