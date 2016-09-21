MacOS Sierra, available as free update now, will bring virtual assistant Siri to Mac: Apple

San Francisco, September 21: Apple has announced that macOS Sierra, that will bring its virtual assistant Siri to Mac systems, is now available as a free update.

Siri will come to Mac with features that are known and popular amongst iPhone and iPad users, along with a host of new capabilities designed specifically for use on its desktop, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Features like Universal Clipboard, iCloud desktop and documents, Auto Unlock and Apple Pay on the web help Mac work even better with other Apple devices.

Photos gets an update with a new Memories feature that automatically creates curated collections of favourite photos and videos.

Siri on the Mac can help send messages and email, find documents, look up information, search a user’s photo library, adjust system preferences and much more.

Users can also drag and drop Siri results into documents or pin them into their Today view for later reference.

Universal clipboard allows users to copy content from an app on one Apple device and paste it into another app on a different Apple device.

With the iCloud desktop and documents, users can now access files on their desktop from iPhone and iPad. Auto Unlock lets users automatically log into their Mac when they are wearing an authenticated Apple Watch.

Apple Pay on the web makes the online shopping experience in Safari more convenient and secure than ever.

“Shoppers can now click the Apple Pay button at checkout on nearly 300,000 participating websites and then complete their purchase with Touch ID on iPhone 6 or later or with Apple Watch,” the company said.

Apple revolutionised personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984.