‘Made in China’ globes depict Arunachal as part of China, Kashmir independent

January 5, 2018 | By :
'Made in China' globes depict Arunachal as part of China, Kashmir independent.

New Delhi: Twitteratti has found major faults with “Made in China” Globes sold in Canada that display Arunachal Pradesh as part of China and Kashmir as independent. The globes sold by leading department store chain depicts these serious political and geographical mistakes. The globes are reported to be made in China.

This mistake was discerned by Indians living in Canada and the news along with pictures were tweeted out to Prime minister Narendra Modi and External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Over the last few days, the picture of the globe has been doing rounds on the internet and tweets have been pouring into the Indian Officials’ twitter accounts, demonstrating the issue. Social media users have delineated that these are being sold at Costco stores in Canada.

More spotting of these globes are reported by Twitter users and one user even spotted the distorted globe in Costco stores in the United States. Now that the Netizens have taken up the issue; more tweets addressing the faulty globes are expected to crop up and this may take the matter to the attention of concerned authorities.

Costco is a multi-national, multi-billion dollar global retailer currently operating in eight countries.

Tags: , ,
Related News
What if future PM is from TN or West Bengal?, Tharoor challenges Sushma over Hindi ticket to UN
Swaraj offers helping hand to yet another ailing Pak national
Swiss couple brutally attacked by 4 men near Agra, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asks for report
US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump calls Sushma Swaraj charismatic, accomplished
China threatens India: “No compromise on Doklam standoff, will enter Kashmir and Kalapani”
Doklam stand-off: ‘Diplomacy’ the only way to resolve the issue
Top