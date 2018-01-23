‘Made in India’ posh train will reduce travel time by 20%

New Delhi, Jan 23: Indian Railways is planning to develop self-propelled ‘world class’ trains, capable of reducing travel by 20%, in turn, replacing locomotives that compel the use of brakes and acceleration and deceleration which increases travel time.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) based in Chennai has designed fully air-conditioned two train sets, ‘Train 18’ and ‘Train 20’. The company will be manufacturing Train 18 by June 2018 and the manufacture of Train 20 is likely to begin in 2020. These trains, which can travel at speeds of up to 160 kmph, will consist of an aerodynamic nose that will reduce drags and are likely to replace the Shatabdi trains that are being used for fast travel from city to city.

Train 18 will also have world-class passenger amenities like onboard Wifi along with infotainment, GPS-based passenger information and luxurious interiors that will have diffused LED lighting, reports Times of India.

The Train 18, which is also equipped with elite world-class facilities, will replace the Rajdhani Express for overnight travel.

Both these trains are Make in India projects that will be manufactured at half the price that would be spent if such world-class trains are imported to India.

TOI reports that a study has shown that the railways will be able to cut travel time by three hours and thirty five minutes on the 1,440-km Delhi-Howrah route. These ‘world class’ trains will replace locomotives that compel the use of brakes and acceleration and deceleration which increases travel time.

Railway passengers may get up to 50% discounts in future – details here

The reduction in journey time was calculated at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph and could come down further if the permissible limit is raised to 160 kmph.