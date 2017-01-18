Made in India ‘Gixxer ‘to be exported to Japan

New Delhi,Jan 18:Suzuki Motorcycle has started exporting the made in India Gixxer to Japan. The manufacturer has announced that its first shipment of 720 units has already set sail from India. The Gixxer has thus become the first India-built Suzuki motorcycle to be sold in Suzuki Motor Corporation’s home country.

In addition to Japan, the Gixxer is also exported to some Latin American countries. Interestingly, the company’s four-wheeler arm – Maruti Suzuki, had also started exporting the Baleno hatchback to Japan last year.

The Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine which is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The models being exported to Japan are equipped with fuel injection and a rear disc brake. The Japan-spec Gixxer will be available in monotone as well as dual tone colour options.