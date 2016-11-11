Made in India, Made by Japan has started to converge wonderfully: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three day-visit to Japan, pitched his ‘Make in India’ initiative here saying that Tokyo plays an important role in the scheme, as India needs scale, speed and skill.

Speaking at the CII-KEIDANREN business luncheon in Tokyo, he said that his personal engagements with leadership, government, industry and people of Japan are now almost a decade old.Stating that Prime the 21st Century belongs to Asia, the Prime Minister said that India and Japan will have to continue to play a major role in Asia’s emergence.

“The growing convergence of views between Japan and India under our Special Strategic and Global Partnership has the capacity to drive the regional economy and development, and stimulate the global growth,” he said.

“Strong India – Strong Japan will not only enrich our two nations. It will also be a stabilising factor in Asia and the world,” he added.Prime Minister Modi said that even against a weak international economic scenario, the news from India is of strong growth and abundant opportunities. It is of incredible opportunities, and about India’s Credible Policies.

“In 2015, the Indian economy grew faster than other major economies. World Bank and IMF assess this trend to continue. Lower labour costs, large domestic market and macro-economic stability combine to make India a very attractive investment destination,” he said.