Made-In-India Renault Duster gets zero stars in Global NCAP Crash tests

New Delhi, May10:The base variant of the Renault Duster has received zero stars for adult occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP crash tests for Indian-made cars. The Duster also received 2 stars for rear child occupant protection. This is the second round of crash testing of cars that are made in India, for 2017. The first round saw the Chevrolet Enjoy and Ford Figo Aspire being crash tested. Global NCAP has been conducting a series of crash tests of popular Indian market models since 2014. India adopts new crash test norms from October this year that will meet the UN testing protocol of 56 kmph frontal offset and side impact crash norms. However, Global NCAP mandates testing at 64 kmph, and most regional NCAP programmes have adopted those norms. India’s current norms are dated and only require a 48 kmph frontal test. The Renault Duster sold in India does not have airbags as standard – which is why it has failed this most recent crash test.

The Renault Duster with the driver side airbag received a 3 star rating in the Global NCAP crash test

David Ward, Secretary General, Global NCAP, said: “It is troubling that during the UN Road Safety Week we yet again encounter a zero star car in our crash testing in India. Renault produces the Duster in a number of markets and yet it seems content to provide a version for India which falls so far short on safety.” After the results were shared with Renault, the French manufacturer requested Global NCAP to also crash test a mid-variant that has a driver-side airbag fitted on. This second test has yielded the car a 3 star rating which is much better of course. The rear child occupant rating remains 2 stars in this case to of course. But this is where Global NCAP noticed something different about the car. The same model Duster made in Colombia for the Latin American region had previously received a 4 star rating for its driver-side only variant too in the Latin NCAP crash test from September 2015. A quick investigation revealed the reason – the LatAm market Duster gets a bigger sized airbag than the Indian car does.