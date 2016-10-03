Madhumita Shukla murder accused Amarmani Tripathi’s son gets Samajwadi party ticket for UP polls

Lucknow,Oct3: The Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Monday raked up another controversy after the party gave a ticket to 2002 Madhumita murder case accused Amarmani Tripathi’s son in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier today, the ruling Samajwadi Party declared the candidates for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh besides changing the candidates of 14 constituencies ahead of the 2017 state polls.

Tripathi’s son Amanmani, has been named as Samajwadi Party candidate from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Amanmani had unsuccessfully contested 2012 assembly election from Nautanwa in Maharajganj on SP ticket.

Amanmani is currently facing CBI investigation on the charges of killing his wife, a 27-year-old law graduate in 2015, besides also facing charges of extortion and kidnapping.

It is to be noted that Amanmani’s father Amarmani Tripathi, also a Samajwadi Party leader, is currently serving life term along with his wife Madhumani in the Madhumita murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla.

He was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of Shukla with whom he allegedly had an affair. She was murdered in May 2003. Her post-mortem report stated she was pregnant and a DNA test matched it with Amarmani who was sentenced in 2007.