Madhuri Dixit will be seen performing Sridevi’s popular song “Mere Hathon Mein” from “Chandni”

Mumbai, July 15: Actress Madhuri Dixit will be seen performing to Sridevi’s popular song “Mere Hathon Mein” from “Chandni” at the grand finale of a dance reality show, which she is currently juding.

The episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” will see Madhuri pay a tribute to her one-time arch-rival Sridevi through her dance performance, a release issued here said.

The 49-year-old “Ram Lakhan” actress will also be seen performing to some chart-busters like “Deewani Mastani” and “Humko Aaj Kal”.

Another judge Terence Lewis will be seen dancing to “Malhari” from “Bajirao Mastani”. The third judge Bosco Martis will be seen portraying his Bollywood journey through his dance, according to the release.

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor has choreographed acts for all the three judges. The grand finale will be aired this Sunday, July 17 on &TV channel.

Watch Sridevi in Mere Haatho Mein from Chandni



