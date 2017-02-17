Madhusudanan has no power to remove Sasikala: Sengottayan.

Chennai, Feb. 17: Tamil Nadu Minister K.A. Sengottayan on Friday said former party presidium chairman E. Madhusudanan has no power to remove general secretary Sasikala.

“According to party rules, he (Madhusudanan) has no power to remove general secretary Sasikala,” said Sengottayan.

The sacking order was passed and authorised by Madhusudanan.

Madhusudanan also sacked AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran and S. Venkatesh, relatives of Sasikala, citing that they had been readmitted to the party without proper authority.

The political stalemate in Tamil Nadu finally came to an end when Palanisamy took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

A total of 31 other MLAs were also sworn-in. (ANI)