Madhya Pradesh : 20,000 nurses in government hospitals on day-long strike

Bhopal, Oct 25 : Over 20,000 nurses in government hospitals across Madhya Pradesh are observing a day-long ‘symbolic’ strike on Tuesday over their seven-point demands, affecting health facilities in the state.

However, the nurses are providing essential health care services.

The nurses are on strike over the Seventh Pay Commission and their seven-point demands, which has hit nursing facilities at medical colleges and hospitals. The nurses are also holding a dharna here.

The strike comes as hospitals are filled with patients suffering from dengue, chikungunya and other diseases. Keeping this in mind, the nurses have decided to provide essential nursing services.

“If government does not fulfil our demands, then nurses from all over the state will go for indefinite strike on November 9,” United Nurses Association State Secretary Rekha Parmar told reporters.

Various hospital managements are taking the help from trainee nursing staff to tide over the situation.

