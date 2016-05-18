Madhya Pradesh: 5 suicides in 24 hrs for failing class 10 exams

Bhopal, May 18: Five students committed suicide within 24 hours of the Class 10 results being declared in Madhya Pradesh while one student went missing from his house after failing in the examination in the state.

Two of the suicides were reported from Bhopal, while the other three students hailed from Sagar, Satna and Rewa.

The results were declared on Monday.

Pooja Sandhe, 16, hanged herself at her house in Shahjahanabad locality of Bhopal.

According to Shahjahanabad police, she did not speak to anyone after the results were out. On Tuesday, she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan while her parents were out.

“She did not leave behind any suicide note, but her father said she was upset over failing Class 10. A case has been registered and investigations are on,” said sub-inspector Jai Prakash Singh.

Bhopal Police had to deal with another student suicide as an 18-year-old boy killed himself in Bairasia locality, hours after the results were announced. Police said Rajesh Patel walked out of his home after getting the news of his failure in the evening. When he returned some time later, he started vomiting. His parents rushed him to hospital but he was declared brought dead.

“The viscera samples of the deceased would be sent for forensic test to determine the exact poisonous substance he consumed,” said town inspector HC Ladiya.

In Sagar, a 16- year- old boy hung himself from a tree near his house on Monday. Praveen Rajak, a resident of Gehuras village, had failed in one subject, police said.

In Rewa, a 16- year- old girl immolated herself at her home on Tuesday morning. Seeing her in flames, her parents tried to douse the fire and rushed her to hospital but she was declared brought dead.

A 17-year-old student, identified as Rahul Giri, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house. This was the third time he failed Class 10 examinations.

Police have registered a matter in both the cases and investigations are on.