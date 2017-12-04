Madhya Pradesh assembly passes bill awarding death for rape of girls aged 12 or below

Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh, December 4: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a bill on Monday, to award death sentence to those accused in rape cases of girls below 12 years. Speaking at the assembly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the criminals raping the minors have no right to live.

Chouhan’s statement come days after the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the decision to award death sentence to rape convicts in cases involving girls of 12 years of age and below.

Speaking at the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “One who rapes 12-year-old girl or minors is not human but a demon and they have no right to live. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that stalking has been made a non-bailable offence in the state . On November 26, the cabinet approved the amendment of the penal code to intensify the punishment awarded to rape convicts besides increasing the fine amount slapped on them. The decision was taken in the wake of increasing cases of sexual violence against girl children and women in the state.

As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest incidents of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5 percent). (ANI)