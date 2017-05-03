Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes GST Bill

May 3, 2017 | By :
GST Bill
What will happen to Hyundai and Honda car prices after GST rollout?

New Delhi, May 3: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Bill.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments setting the stage for the government for the launch on July 1.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the GST will lead to the new tax regime.

The four bills passed on April 6 – the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law – have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys a majority.

Now, a state GST Bill will be presented in the state assemblies for their approval.

The GST rates will be discussed by the powerful GST Council on May 18-19. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
The Padwomen of Madhya Pradesh
16 people dies in two road accidents
Niti Aayog vice chairman defends Union Budget
Did ‘Pink’ of Economic Survey reflect in budget
Top