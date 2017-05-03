Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes GST Bill

New Delhi, May 3: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Bill.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments setting the stage for the government for the launch on July 1.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the GST will lead to the new tax regime.

The four bills passed on April 6 – the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law – have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys a majority.

Now, a state GST Bill will be presented in the state assemblies for their approval.

The GST rates will be discussed by the powerful GST Council on May 18-19. (ANI)