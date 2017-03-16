Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister launches ‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan’ mobile app

The app will act as a medium to address public grievances and inform them about state government’s work. The app is now available on Google play store. This latest initiative from Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes as part of his dedication to adopting new gen digital modes to connect with the people of the state.

The Chief Minister’s other online digital initiatives include E-Vidhan, M Siksha Mitra, Land Record MP, MP NHM, MP ELEC and Discover MP. The 58-Year-old Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is also very active on the social media platforms and frequently interacts with the people via Facebook and Twitter.

The app trend among politicians started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular ‘NaMo’ app.

Recently, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled #IAmNewIndia, a nation-building exercise on the NaMo App, which is “a pledge to build a new India”. Raman Singh, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, is another leader who is very active on the digital front. He also launched one app in his own name the ‘Raman app’.

Raman Singh has also launched many initiatives like E-Government App, Chhattisgarh Jan Sampark Mobile App, DPRCG Mobile App, Citizen Cops Mobile App, E-Jandarshan Mobile App etc.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also a number of digital apps like E-Mitra Mobile App, Rajelection Mobile App etc.