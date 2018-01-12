Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister urges youth to do Surya Namaskar

| By : Web Desk

Bhopal, January, 12: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged the youth to make Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) a daily routine on Friday and said it was one of the best ways to keep fit.

The Chief Minister was attending a mass yoga session organized as a part of National Youth Day in Bhopal. He said that health should be given the priority. He added that exercise is necessary to keep oneself healthy and Surya Namaskar is one of the best ways to keep fit.

The Madhya Pradesh state government organizes the mass Surya Namaskar sessions every year on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

“I have been reading Swami Vivekananda’s teachings since childhood and what I am today is because of his teaching. Reading his thoughts fill my life with plethora of joy,” the chief minister said.