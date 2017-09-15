Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan to visit villages that don’t have toilets and lay foundation for them on PM’s birthday

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal/ Madhya Pradesh, September 15: Under the ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday flagged off the ‘Swachhta Rath’ from the Common House.

The rath will drive around the state to spread awareness among the people about cleanliness.

“Cleanliness cannot be achieved without the help of the public, that is why we are introducing the Swachhta Rath that will cover the whole state to spread awareness,” said the chief minister.

The cleanliness awareness campaign will end on October 2.

Chouhan further said that on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, September 17, the state would celebrate ‘Seva Diwas’. On the occasion, Chouhan will visit villages that do not have toilets, and lay foundation for them.

