Madhya Pradesh : IT company UST Global commits Rs 400-Crore investment in the State

New Delhi, Oct 19: US-headquartered IT company UST Global today said it has committed investment to the tune of Rs 400 crore in Madhya Pradesh and will set up its a campus in the state.

The company signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government at an investors roadshow in New York on September 30, 2016.

“We are committing to invest Rs 400 crore in Madhya Pradesh. We will be building our own campus that will be spread over an area 10 acres,” UST Global Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Varghese said.

Through this investment, the company aims to create jobs in IT, he added.

“We are working with governments across the world in such projects and we are proud to work with the MP government as India has a significant number of our employees spread across nine cities,” he said.

Under a recent project, UST Global had helped the Madhya Pradesh government conduct the largest ever online exam at a state-level in India that covered approximately 10 lakh candidates across 14 cities and 90 colleges.

Sajan Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global said the alliance firmly establishes the company’s vision to be a successful business that uses technology and resources to bring about social transformation.