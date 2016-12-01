Madhya Pradesh government hikes price of sugar sold under the Public Distribution System by Rs 6.50 per kg

Bhopal, December 1: The Madhya Pradesh government has hiked the price of sugar sold under the Public Distribution System (PDS) by Rs 6.50 per kg, taking it to Rs 20 per kg.

A state government statement issued late Wednesday said that the step has been taken in view of “market conditions” and the consumers will have to pay the new price from December.

Noting that the existing rate was decided in 2002, it said in the period since then, the wholesale consumer index rate had increased two and a half times.

When the PDS rate of sugar was fixed in 2002, the rate in open market was around Rs 19 per kg, and is now around Rs 40, said the statement. Keeping the interest of the PDS beneficiaries in mind, the rate had been kept at Rs 20 per kg which is half the rate in the open market, it added. IANS