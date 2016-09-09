Madhya Pradesh Government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to replicate “Amma canteen” model in MP

Chennai, Sep 09: The Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to replicate “Amma canteen” model in the state, a report said on Friday.

After ‘Amma canteen’ in Tamil Nadu, now it’s time for Madhya Pradesh to announce a subsidised ‘thali’ for the poor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government is planning to launch the subsidised meal programme on September 25.

The MP government plans to sell the thali, comprising of chapati , dal, sabzi, rice and pickle at Rs 10.

Chouhan has reportedly planned to launch the scheme on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary, which falls on September 25.

The state government has decided to launch the meal programme in Gwalior Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

The “Amma canteens” which are a huge hit across Tamil Nadu, were launched by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to provide quality food at subsidised price to the people, especially the poor.