Madhya Pradesh government planning to have astrologers in out-patient departments not true

Bhopal,July18:A day after news reports of the Madhya Pradesh government planning to have astrologers in out-patient departments, the state government has said that it has made no such decision.

State Health Minister Rustam Singh has denied that a discussion on the issue had taken place, according to a Hindustan Times report. He said the media should take care to talk to a government authority to know if the information is correct.​

“I am amused at the news. This is absurd, unfounded and it is not possible at all,” said principal secretary (health) Gauri Singh.

Earlier, a New Indian Express report quoting the director of a state government institution —​ Maharashi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan (MPSS) — had said that the state government is planning to start an astrology OPD (out-patient department) in which astrologers and soothsayers will provide consultation to visitors facing diverse problems.

However, now MPSS director PR Tiwari says, “It will not be an OPD but a consultation centre.” He said people could question astrologers at a consultation centre at a Bhopal yoga centre on issues like marriage, education or jobs.

MPSS deputy director Prashant Dolas said the Yoga Centre was already giving advice to people on how to cure diseases with the help of yoga, the HT report said.