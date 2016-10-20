Madhya Pradesh : Leader of Opposition Satyadev Katare passed away

Bhopal, Oct 20: Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Satyadev Katare on Thursday passed away at a Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

Born on February 15, 1955, Katare is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Katare, Senior Congress leader and an MLA from Ater constituency in Bhind district, was undergoing health issues for the past few months and had even gone to New York for treatment.

He was suffering from lung cancer and was undergoing treatment at the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai since April 18, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Katare had remained absent from the House due to his illness. Congress had nominated senior party MLA and former Minister Bala Bachchan as the acting Leader of Opposition.

Katare, 61, started his political career in the Indian National Congress from a remote village Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

He was appointed as General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress in 1985 and remained at the position till 1990. He served as a minister in the Congress government of Motilala Vora in 1989 till 1990.

He served as a Minister in Dihvijay Singh’s government in Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 1998.

Soon after the news of his death spread, tributes poured in.