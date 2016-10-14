Madhya Pradesh Police demands bribe to trace stolen medals of son, says mother of martyred army captain

Bhopal,Oct14:The mother of a martyred Army Captain has accused Shahpur police in Madhya Pradesh of demanding a bribe to make efforts to trace the bravery medals of her son that were stolen in 2014.

Her son was martyred in Operation Rakshak

Nirmala Sharma, a resident of Shahpura locality in Bhopal, said that her only son, Captain Devashish Sharma of Punjab Battalion, was killed on December 10, 1994, during Operation Rakshak.

He was posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra by the government of India and a bravery award by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The medals were stolen during a theft at their house on October 21, 2014, regarding which a report was lodged in Shahpura police station.

Nirmala said certain police officials demanded money to make efforts to trace the stolen medals, which she refused.

When contacted, Bhopal (South) Superintendent of Police Anshuman Singh said the police had not received any complaint in this regard.

“We got to know about this from the media only,” he said and assured of suitable action.