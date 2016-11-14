Madhya Pradesh : Rs 47 lakh in cash recovered from car

Chhindwara (MP), Nov 14 : The police on Monday recovered Rs 47 lakh in cash in now demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from a car, which was on way to Amravati in Maharashtra from here, a senior official said.

The Income Tax Department has been informed about the recovery of the illegal currency notes, said Superintendent of Police J.J. Pathak.

Pathak told IANS: “Mohgaon police got the information about cash being carried in a car to Amravati. Acting on the tip-off, an Indigo car was searched and the money was found in bags. The entire Rs 47 lakh was in old Rs 500/1,000 notes.”

A local resident, Govind, was taking the money to Amravati to exchange illegally with lower denomination notes, according to the police officer.

The central government demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 dnomination on November 8 to curb black money in the country as also to break the back of terror outfits thriving on black money and fake currency notes.