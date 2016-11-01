Madhya Pradesh: Special Task Force chief Sudhir Shahi removed

November 1, 2016 | By :

Bhopal, Nov 01: Special Task Force chief Sudhir Shahi removed. Dr SW Naqvi to be the new STF chief of Madhya Pradesh.

Sudhir Shahi is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who spearheaded infamous Vyapam scam investigations as state’s chief of Special Task force (STF) leading to more than 2,000 arrests in three years. Shahi was in RAW for several years before his return to the state as ADG STF.

Tags: , ,
Related News
The Padwomen of Madhya Pradesh
16 people dies in two road accidents
Madhya Pradesh: Teachers in Bhopal demand equal wage, tonsure heads in protest
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister urges youth to do Surya Namaskar
Teacher caught on camera getting massage from student in Madhya Pradesh
MP CM announces reservation for women in state departments
Top