Madhya Pradesh: Special Task Force chief Sudhir Shahi removed

Bhopal, Nov 01: Special Task Force chief Sudhir Shahi removed. Dr SW Naqvi to be the new STF chief of Madhya Pradesh.

Sudhir Shahi is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who spearheaded infamous Vyapam scam investigations as state’s chief of Special Task force (STF) leading to more than 2,000 arrests in three years. Shahi was in RAW for several years before his return to the state as ADG STF.