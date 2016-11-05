Madhya Pradesh : Teacher commits suicide after made to lick shoes in police custody

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) Nov.5: A primary school teacher in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh committed suicide after being subjected to humiliation in police custody.

Apart from being thrashed and stripped, Manoj Purohit was also allegedly made to lick shoes of the policemen. According to officials, Purohit, an assistant teacher with the Sajapur Primary School, was arrested by the police on charges of gambling.

Purohit, who also runs private bus service, reportedly had an argument with the police earlier too. Purohit, 30, consumed poison on October 30 and died at the Jhansi Hospital on Thursday.

In his suicide note, he blamed five policemen and a self-acclaimed journalist for his suicide. Police have registered case against the six accused.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Inspector General of Police (Gwalior Range) and the Superintendent of Police of Shivpuri, seeking reports on the incident by November 29. (ANI)

