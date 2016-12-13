Madonna slams sexism, bullying,misogyny as she gets Billboard Woman of the Year

New Delhi,Dec13: Hollywood singer Madonna on Friday won Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award. But, wait! This was not the highlight of the show. Interestingly, the 58-year-old star stumped everyone by delivering a powerful acceptance speech.

She not only slammed sexism and bullying but also highlighted the challenges that she faced in the past. Madonna said she has been a victim of abuse, bullying, and sexism in her career, reports mirror.co.uk.

Check out her inspiring speech:

I stand before you as a doormat. Oh, I mean, as a female entertainer. Thank you for acknowledging my ability to continue my career for 34 years in the face of blatant sexism and misogyny and constant bullying and relentless abuse.

If you’re a girl, you have to play the game. You’re allowed to be pretty and cute and sexy. But don’t act too smart. Don’t have an opinion that’s out of line with the status quo.

You are allowed to be objectified by men and dress like a slut, but don’t own your sluttiness. And do not, I repeat do not, share your own sexual fantasies with the world. Be what men want you to be, but more importantly, be what women feel comfortable with you being around other men.

And finally, do not age. Because to age is a sin.

I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around. Michael is gone. Tupac is gone. Prince is gone. Whitney is gone. Amy Winehouse is gone. David Bowie is gone. But I’m still standing. I’m one of the lucky ones and every day I count my blessings.

It’s not so much about receiving this award as it is having this opportunity to stand before you and say thank you. Not only to the people who have loved and supported me along the way, you have no idea…you have no idea how much your support means.

But to the doubters and naysayers and everyone who gave me hell and said I could not, that I would not or I must not – your resistance made me stronger, made me push harder, made me the fighter that I am today. It made me the woman that I am today. So thank you

Her words are now being praised by people from all over the globe. Even celebrities are coming forward to support her speech.