Madonna, Stevie Wonder pay tribute to Prince at Billboard Awards 2016

Las Vegas, May 23: Singer Madonna paid an emotional tribute to late pop icon Prince along with veteran musician Stevie Wonder at the Billboard Music Awards 2016 here.

The Oscar-winning musician, who tragically died on April 21 at age 57, had received Billboard’s Icon Award only three years earlier.

The 57-year-old “Material girl” hitmaker performed “Nothing compares 2 u”, a song written and composed by Prince at the awards gala held at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She donned a Gucci lavender paisley suit and ruffled blouse for the performance.

Madonna was then joined by Wonder for an organ-heavy rendition of Prince’s hit number “Purple rain”.

Earlier this month, some fans of Prince had started an online petition against Madonna which said that she shouldn’t be “the main and only artist” paying tribute to Prince.