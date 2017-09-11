Madras HC dismisses Dinakaran’s plea seeking actions against MLAs participating in General council meeting

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 11: The TTV Dinakaran camp in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was expecting that the General Council meet scheduled on September 12 would not happen. But there was a setback for the party when the Madras High Court dismissed its plea and gave permission to go ahead for the meeting.

According to reliable sources, the High Court told TTV Dinakaran to approach the Election Commission and asked to waste the time of the court. The court also charged a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Member of Legislative Assembly Vetrivel and also ordered him to stay at home if he did not want to attend the meeting.

TTV Dinakran and Member of Legislative Assembly Vetrivel moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the General Council meeting on Friday. according to media reports, Vetrivel said in the petition that the meeting cannot be summoned in the absence of Sasikala who remains the ‘interim’ General Secretary of the party. TTV Dinakaran previously said that legal action would be taken against those who summon the meeting and strict actions will be taken against those who participate in the General Council meeting.

According to media sources, Sasikala may not directly be expelled from the party as a petition against her post is before the Election Commission and it is awaiting judicial administration. However, if Sasikala is removed from the party, there are probabilities that the government may dissolve as the merged party still lacks majority. The opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded that a floor test must be conducted for the merged faction to prove its majority.

Meanwhile, Natarajan, the husband of Sasikala is critical and admitted to a hospital in Chennai after suffering multiple organ failure. According to official statement from the hospital authorities, it said that “He is admitted at the Liver Intensive Care Unit with decompensated liver disease leading to liver and kidney failure and lung congestion. He is receiving dialysis and other intensive care therapies.” Still, it remains to be seen if VK Sasikala will apply for parole.

At present, uncertainty continues in the state and the Governor is in no hurry to call for a floor test. Tuesday’s General Council meeting will give an indication on whether the government will continue or dissolve.