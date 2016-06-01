Madras HC disposes petitions to disqualify candidates in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur

Chennai, June 1: Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of petitions seeking a direction to disqualify candidates who allegedly indulged in bribery in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, where elections had been cancelled by the Election Commission, noting that the EC was seized of the matter.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan before which the petitions by M Baskaran and others came up for hearing, said, “The Election Commission is already seized of the dispute and in fact, has taken necessary action and continues to take further action.”

It said Baskaran, who was the PMK candidate in Aravakurichi constituency, sought disqualification of the candidates who have been found using enormous money to lure voters.

Counsel for EC stated that the provisions of law may be inadequate in this regard and the Commission would explore the issue and see if recommendations need to be made for necessary changes in law.

The bench also disposed of another petition by MS Ramalingam, who sought postponement of the election in Thanjavur Assembly constituency.

The EC had initially deferred the elections in the two constituencies to 23 May from 16 May when the state went for polls and again to 13 June before recommending cancellation of the elections on 28 May.

It took the action following evidence of use of money to influence voters, saying the atmosphere there is “seriously vitiated” to hold the democratic exercise at this stage.