Madras HC to HRD Ministry: What is the scheme for graduated engineers who remain jobless

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 28: The Madras High court asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday that if there is any scheme available to deal with unemployment engineering graduates in the country.

This question came into light when S K Natarajan filed a petition regarding the campus recruitment for students in engineering colleges, including his daughter. There should be a scheme for the engineering graduates that is leading to unemployment in large numbers.

Justice N Kirubakaran heard a petition to implement the Tamil Nadu State Level Placement Programme in top IT firms for holding a common campus recruitment programme for students of all engineering colleges.

The judge said that a larger issue is involved in the petition with regard to the opening of more number of engineering colleges and production of more number of engineering graduates leading in unemployment.

Justice N Kirubakaran said that the ministry is directed to answer that whether there is any scheme available with the department to deal with unemployment problem of the engineering graduates in our country. He also pleaded the All India Council for Technical Education with a direction to file a report on the number of engineering colleges in the country, students admitted, and their employability by November 7.