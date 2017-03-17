Madras High Court asks Jayalalithaa’s ‘son’ to prove the claim

Chennai, March 17: The Madras High Court has given the Tamil Nadu Police until March 24 to submit a report on a man’s claims of being former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s son.

The Madras High Court has also asked the petitioner, Krishnamurthy, to submit proof of his claims.

Krishnamurthy, a resident of Erode, has filed a complaint with the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu claiming that he is the only son of J Jayalalithaa and that his mother was killed.He also claimed that he was the ‘real son’ of Jayalalithaa and is the legal heir to all her properties.

Justice R Mahadevan condemned the petitioner for submitting supporting documents that were ‘visibly fabricated’.

“Even a student in LKG level can say these documents are fabricated. You have attached photographs that is easily available in public domain. Do you think anyone can walk in initiate a Public interest litigation (PIL) proceeding? This is fabricated, where are the originals of the documents?” the judge asked angrily to the petitioner.

Krishnamurthy, in his petition, claimed that Telugu actor Shobhan Babu was his father. He submitted documents including ‘deed of adoption’ and asked the court to declare him as Jayalalithaa’s son.

The Madras High Court judge asked the Krishnamurthy to appear before the Chennai Police on tomorrow (Saturday) and submit all proof in its original. The documents submitted by the petitioner have also been given to the additional public prosecutor to find the genuineness of the documents.

Krishnamurthy had also sought security, claiming that he feared for his life.

He had earlier written to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, claiming to be the legal heir to all of J Jayalalithaa’s properties.

Earlier, a woman called Priya Lakshmi came out of the dark claiming that she was the daughter of MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. Later, the Police identified her claim as a hoax and arrested her for ‘fraudulence’.