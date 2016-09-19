Madras High court asks state government to form expert panel to conduct autopsy of Swathi murder case suspect

Chennai, September 19: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to form a four-member team of doctors and experts to conduct the autopsy of Swathi murder case main accused Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide yesterday in Chennai’s Puzhal jail.

Ramkumar’s cousin had approached the High Court to reconstitute the team of doctors to carry out the autopsy.

According to reports, Kumar bit a live electric wire and died. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Swathi was hacked to death, allegedly by Kumar, an engineering graduate, on June 24 while she was waiting to board a train at a platform of Nungambakkam suburban railway station to her work place on the city outskirts, an incident which was caught on CCTV.

When police traced him days later and came to arrest him, he had allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Ramkumar was arrested in July by special team of police.