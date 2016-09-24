Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu  government to preserve Ramkumar’s body till September end

Chennai, Sep 24: Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government to preserve Ramkumar’s body, who was accused in Swathi murder case, till September end.

Justice N Kirubakaran stated that it is appropriate to postpone the post-mortem till September 30, but the post-mortem must happen by October 1. The order was passed around 10pm at his chambers.

According to The New Indian Express, the judge said that various political parties were politicising the issue.

On September 19, judge TS Sivaganam rejected the father’s plea of allowing a doctor of their choice for post-mortem.

The father, Paramasivam again filed the petition and the case came for hearing before justices Huluvadi Ramesh and S Vaidyanathan, who had different opinions on the judgement. Then the case was adjourned for the third bench.

Justice N Kirubakaran passed an order on Thursday allowing a fifth doctor from AIIMS to do the post-mortem and that it should be conducted before September 27. He rejected the father’s plea of the doctor of their choice. Paramasivam wanted Sampath Kumar, the vice-principal of Ramachandra private medical college to be present while the post-mortem happens.

Ramkumar was the prime suspect in the Swathi murder case. He was alleged to have murdered techie Swathi on June 24 at the Nungambakkam railway station. He was arrested from his house in Tirunelveli on July 1, 2016.